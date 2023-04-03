It has been 20 years since the release of Wayne Wonder’s Grammy-nominated album No Holding Back, which is nearing the Gold certification milestone in the United States.

As of March 2023, the album has sold and streamed the equivalent of 471,000 units in the US, Billboard’s sales tracker Luminate told DancehallMag. This includes 326,000 copies of traditional album sales.

Released on March 4, 2003, No Holding Back was Wayne’s 11th studio album, and is his only album to date to have charted in the United States, where it peaked at No. 29 on the Billboard 200, and the United Kingdom where it peaked at No. 40 on the UK Albums chart.

It also earned the artist his only Grammy Award nomination for Best Reggae Album in 2004.

The album, which was certified Silver by the British Phonographic Industry in the year of its release, was the catalyst behind the former Penthouse Records artist’s career taking off globally, when VP Records put it out in partnership with Atlantic Records, along with the single No Letting Go.

The No Letting Go single, which inspired the album’s name, dominated Urban and Pop radio in the United States, ascending to No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.