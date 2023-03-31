The 2023 edition of the Digicel SVG Gospel Fest will be officially opened this Sunday April 2nd at the Russell’s Auditorium from 6.00 pm.

The festival which was started in 2003 and is now into its 21st year, has become a major event on the national calendar, and showcases Vincentian gospel expressions in music, song, dance and drama.

The evening’s program will feature five local recording gospel artistes such as the Ekklesia Gospel Band from Sandy Bay, Andrez Bascombe, Gary Miller, 2022 New Song Contest winner AlyssaAnn Laborde, and Minister Pearl McMaster.

Addresses will come from chairman of the Gospel Fest Committee, Leroy Browne, Digicel and Chief Cultural Officer Maxine Browne, who will be officially declaring the festival open.

According to an official release, following the opening this Sunday, the festival will continue with shows every weekend in April at the Russell’s Auditorium.

The festival events this year return to having full audience participation following the easing of Covid 19 protocols.

Digicel SVG Gospel Fest 2023 is being held under the theme: “A Glorious Celebration of the Gospel of Jesus Christ”.