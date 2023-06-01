Isat Buchanan, the lawyer representing Vybz Kartel, says the incarcerated Dancehall star is suffering from an autoimmune disorder known as Graves’ disease which, coupled with two heart conditions, makes his present situation “life-threatening.”

Buchanan said he had visited the reputed King of Dancehall on Monday (May 29) and reported that he was not in great shape after being locked down for 23 hours a day over an alleged cellphone infraction.

A medical affidavit outlined that the Dancehall star has been battling Graves’ disease for seven years and that despite being treated, it has not gone into remission.

It was also revealed that the 47-year-old deejay has two heart conditions that are getting worse, and that, without surgery, “he could die.”

Graves’ disease can become fatal when it is left untreated. That’s because, with the disease, your immune system attacks your thyroid — a small, butterfly-shaped gland at the base of your neck.

“Fighting for his life? Yes. It can be dangerous..we do not want to get a phone call to say because he was under this 24 this 23-hour lockdown and unable to breathe, that he succumbed to his illness,” Buchanan warned.

Kartel’s condition was allegedly by a 23-hour prison lockdown placed on the deejay following the recent discovery of cellphones within his cell.