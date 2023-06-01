Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina underlined why she is among the French Open favourites with a convincing win over rising Czech star Linda Noskova.

Kazakhstan’s Rybakina won against the 18-year-old to move into the third round on the Paris clay.

Rybakina, 23, showed her ability on the red dirt by winning the Italian Open title last week and this was her eighth successive victory on the surface.

The fourth seed will play Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo in the last 32.

Rybakina is part of the emerging ‘big three’ on the WTA Tour, alongside Poland’s Iga Swiatek and Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka, with the trio having won the past four Grand Slam titles between them.