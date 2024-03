A contingent of Table Tennis Players will leave the shores of SVG today Friday 1st March to represent the country in the St. Lucian League Competition which began earlier during the month of February, 2024.

The players are: Damion Dublin, Akeil DeRoche, Mikael Hazelwood, Tykel Piere and Zayden Cyrus.

They would compete against seven teams from host country St. Lucia.

Matches begin on Saturday March 2nd and will run until the Monday March 4th.