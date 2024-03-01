Adidas is finally releasing its destined Bob Marley collaboration after the release of the late legend’s hugely successful biopic.

According to Complex, the shoe brand is dropping off a special edition of their classic SL 72 in collaboration with Bob Marley’s estate as part of their summer lineup.

Bob Marley, who was perhaps the most famous unofficial ambassador for the brand, was often captured wearing the three stripes long before the turn of 72 when the Trefoil logo was first introduced.

While Adidas has released footwear featuring Marley adjacent brands in the past, this marks their first official collaboration with the reggae icon dubbed Bob Marley x Adidas SL 72, urbanislandz.com reports.

While the brand has not yet officially announced the new collab, a grandchild of the late Bob Marley, Zuri Marley, who is the daughter of Ziggy Marley and Jamaican TV and film producer Carleene Samuels, could not wait to post the mint design on her TikTok. The 28-year-old showed off her pre-release Bob Marley x Adidas SL 72 alongside the caption, “The Adidas Bob Marley SL72 is so sick,” she wrote in part.