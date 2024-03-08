A contingent of male and female junior Table Tennis players left St. Vincent and the Grenadines to participate in the LQ Invitation Tournament in Grenada.

They are: Females under 19 players; Leah Cumberbatch and Jessica Mc Carter; Under 15 player Loukhya Premraj. Under 19 males: Caleb Howard and Kimoni Shoy and under 15 males; Lamont Gregg, Machalie Hazelwood and Terrance Ashton.

The team is being managed by Romano Spencer.

The LQ Tournament commences today March 8th and will run until 10th March.

The Tournament began three years ago with SVG winning the under 19 male and female categories during the first and second years.