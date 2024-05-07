The National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority has announced that there will be free entry to select national parks on Tuesdays and Thursday.

This announcement by the authority comes amidst their celebration of National Parks Awareness Month.

Communication and Public Officer of the National Parks authority Twanique Barrow during an opening ceremony to the month’s activities, noted that while there may not be as many activities being put on this year for National Parks Awareness month 2024, it is hoped that the free entry initiative will encourage persons to explore what the nation’s parks have to offer.

“As I said, we don’t have on the calendar as much activities as previous years because the focus is really on getting persons to visit our parks. So for May, we have developed a special and during this month, we’re going to have free entry to selective parks every Tuesday and Thursday. So you guys hear that? Free entry because we’re hoping that persons will take the opportunity to explore, rediscover and enjoy to selective parks every Tuesday and Thursday” Miss Barrow said.

The sites selected for free entry on Tuesdays and Thursdays are, the Botanical Gardens, Black Point Heritage and Recreation Park, the Vermont Nature trail, and the Rawacou Recreation Park.