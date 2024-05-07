Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Godwin Friday during a recent appearance on WE FM’s Activated Mornings programmed echoed the sentiments of many in the country as it pertains the age of consent, saying that it is too low and must be raised.

As to what age it should be raised to, Dr. Friday, said that there will be further discussion required before landing on what age would be best. He noted that other countries in the region, and around the world have opted to go for between the ages of 16 and 17.

“The general view, and certainly it is my view and the view of the New Democratic Party that the age of consent should be raised. As to the exact age, that is something, of course, that can be discussed as well. Other countries in the region have said 16, others have said 17, if you look around the world, you will find that between 16 and 17 tends to be around what the average is, or not the average, but the higher level is. Some have said 18, you know, but this is something I believe that we must have some public discussion about it, but definitely I agree with 15 is too low, you know, and it should be raised.” Dr. Friday said.

Dr. Friday said that while the opposition party, The New Democratic Party (NDP) has discussed the matter internally, he believes there is need for broader public discussion on not just the topic of the age of consent, but the problem of sexual violence in Vincentian society.

The age of consent in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is 15 years old and many in the country have been calling for it to be increased.