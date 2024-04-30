Police recruits at the Course No. 41 of the Police Training School have been urged to take advantage of developmental programs made available to them.

This advice came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during the recent Passing-Out Parade hosted at the Victoria Park.

Highlighting the opportunities for advancement within the RSVGPF, the Prime Minister encouraged the recruits to take full advantage of the educational and professional development programs offered by the government.

Prime Minister Gonsalves, who is also the Minister of National Security, reminded the recruits that although they may face offers to serve abroad, they should consider the benefits and privileges of serving their homeland, weighing the pros and cons before making such a significant decision.

He also addressed the challenges and dangers of the job, urging the recruits to act sensibly and wisely in the face of adversity.

The passing out parade, held on April 25th 2024, saw a total of 113 police recruits take the oath of office.