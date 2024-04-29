This year VincyMas will be sharing the spotlight with ICC T20 World Cup.

The marrying of hottest carnival and the premier cricket tournament has been tagged “Runs &Rhythm”.

Chairman of the Carnival Development Corporation Ricardo Adams, noted that while it has been tradition for VincyMas to be launched on the first Saturday in May, the decision was taken revisit that launch period merge it with the tour of ICC T20 World Cup trophy here in SVG.

He said that the CDC will be looking to capitalize on the attention that the tour of the trophy will being.

“We thought that that was a good opportunity for us as the whole ICC tournament and our participation in the ICC tournament has been tagged with the Runs and Rhythm slogan. We thought that was a good opportunity for us to begin the fusion of the Runs and Rhythm. And we’re also looking at the issue of there being a lot of eyes on the ICC trophy tour and that would bring additional eyes on the launch of VincyMas. So we had already come up with a slightly different packaging for the launch of VincyMas this year in that we were already going to move it out of the Victoria Park and take it to the streets of Kingstown. And so that again presented a fantastic opportunity for us to have that fusion.”

The local tour of the ICC T20 World Cup trophy will commence on May 15th and will culminate on May 17th at the Heritage Square when the trophy returns from Bequia in what has been dubbed the VincyMas Super Bowl. This event in combination with a preceding VincyMas DNA parade will see all elements of the hottest Carnival in the Caribbean displayed in 24 hours.

CDC’s Chairman speaks about the benefits of the merger of ICC T20 and VincyMas 2024