Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has urged the police of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to protects themselves in the face of danger.

The Prime Minister, who is also the minister of national security, made the call during the recent passing out parade of police recruits at the Victoria Park.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said that a police officer’s obligation when met with danger, is not to run but to act reasonably in the given circumstance.

“If you meet a dangerous criminal with a gun and he’s pointing this gun at you and you reasonably apprehend that he’s going to use this weapon against you, or any weapon for that matter, your first obligation is not to run. Your obligation is to meet your attacker and act reasonably in all the circumstances. But that doesn’t mean that you have to read them the Beatitudes. If you have to protect yourself, you have to protect yourself.” The Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves reiterated that police officers must act reasonably, sensibly, and wisely.



