Female Football Weekend, a collaboration between the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation and the West Rouge Canadian Soccer Team has come to a successful conclusion.

SVG’s female footballers were able to showcase their skills against the Canadian soccer team during the event that was held from August 11th to 13th.

The local side came out victorious in a friendly played on August 13th at Chilli Village with a score of 2-1 against the Canadian side.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation said that this partnership emphasizes the organization’s commitment to advancing female football in SVG.