A police officer in Jamaica was shot while executing routine traffic duties in Hanover.

The shooting took place on early Wednesday afternoon. The injuries he sustained are not believed to be life-threatening, and the officer is said to be receiving appropriate medical care.

Reports are that two constables signalled a motorcyclist and a pillion to stop on the roadway, and initially, the duo appeared to be compliant, but as they slowed down, the pillion passenger unexpectedly opened gunfire on one of the policemen.

The other officer was not injured in the shooting.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) High Command has condemned the act of violence against its members, describing such incidents as not only endangering the lives of police personnel, but also threatening the society and the safety of citizens in general.