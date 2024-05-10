Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed Israel can “stand alone”, after the US warned arms shipments could be stopped if he orders a full-scale invasion of Rafah in Gaza.

Thousands of people have already fled the southern city after the Israeli military began what it called a “limited” operation on Monday.

US President Joe Biden has repeatedly warned against the operation, saying that it would cross a “red line”.

But Mr Netanyahu dismissed the US warning, saying Israel would fight on.

Mr Netanyahu also invoked the war of 1948 – where the newly formed State of Israel was attacked by a coalition of Arab states – to dismiss the US warnings.

Despite Mr Netanyahu’s comments, his government has come under pressure after the US suspended the delivery of bombs and 1,700 500lb bombs over fears that they could cause civilian deaths in Rafah.