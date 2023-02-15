The United States says it is partnering with Caribbean Community (CARICOM) governments in defence of their “shared values”, and to improve the region’s resilience in all aspects including the economy, security and democracy “so that the people of the Caribbean and the United States enjoy prosperity, health and freedom”.

The statement by the US Department of State comes as the country’s Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry is leading a four-member delegation to the Bahamas to meet with CARICOM leaders who are opening their three day-summit later on Wednesday.

The State Department said that Kerry “will continue efforts to advance international cooperation among nations particularly vulnerable to the climate crisis” and that Washington is providing the Caribbean with US$28 million in assistance to address urgent food security needs.

The State Department said the US Environmental Protection Agency has conducted three capacity-building training sessions in the region to promote pesticide management and strengthen food security.