Trinidad and Tobago’s Government announced its decision to officially recognise the State of Palestine, following a Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

In a statement the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs said the decision was taken following a recommendation by Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs Dr Amery Browne, and was taken with the aim of assisting in achieving “a lasting peace by strengthening the growing international consensus on the issue of Palestine statehood”.

“The Government’s consistent position is that a two-State solution is the only way out of the ongoing cycle of violence. This is our consistent foreign policy position, which is founded on Trinidad and Tobago’s respect for and adherence to international law and to the principles of the Charter of the United Nations.” T&T’s Foreign Ministry said.

T&T’s Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said Trinidad and Tobago supports the two-state policy “war or no war, because we believe it is the only option, of all the options available, that provides any possibility for a recession of the hostility and the hatred to be replaced by peaceful coexistence”.