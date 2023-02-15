The World Pediatric Project (WPP) has had an active start to the New Year with the Speech and Behavioral Therapy and Cardiology missions seeing over 200 children here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines already.

The Speech and Behavioral Therapy team was led by Miriam Kerr who specializes in cleft lip and palate as well as speech and language disorders. She was joined by Wendi McMillan, specializing in augmentative communication, Amy Swaim, speech pathologist and behavioral analyst, Jill Hodge, specializing in Aprazia, stuttering and articulation disorders and Sarah Cunningham, speech and language pathologist also specializing in pediatric feeding and early intervention.

The WPP’s local Consultant pediatrician and neurologist Dr. Mishka Duncan-Adams along with local WPP staff and hospital nurses were amongst the contingent that executed the flow of the clinic.

The team was curated in a way that expanded its scope and targeted a well needed portion of the population that struggle with behavioral concerns, autism, ADHD and speech and language problems.

Shortly after the Speech team departed SVG, the diagnostic Cardiology team arrived on the same day ready to see the children.

To keep the ball rolling, WPP welcomed back and hosted a double team of Ophthalmology and Plastic Surgery which will run from February 11th to 18th 2023. Individuals interested in supporting the work of WPP can contact the local office at (784) 451-2989.