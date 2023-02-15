Grenada returned 15 Haitian nationals who arrived on the island over the last weekend, to Trinidad and Tobago, with immigration officials saying that they were not deported to the CARICOM country.

The Haitians were returned on Monday night after they were denied entry into the Spice Isle.

“They were denied entry to the island, they were not deported, so they were returned to Trinidad on Monday night to Trinidad which is the Port of embarkation on the way to Grenada,” said Superintendent Leroy Joseph, who is the head of Grenada’s Immigration Department.

As a result, Port of Spain will now be responsible for their onward journey.

Joseph said that the group comprising seven women and eight men ranging between the ages of 20 and 40 had arrived in Grenada as tourists and had not sought refugee status or political asylum.