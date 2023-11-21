The United States’ Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during his recent visit to Ukraine’s capital has announced a new $100 million aid package.

This was the US defense chief’s first visit since April 2022. He met with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky as well as their Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, where he promised long term support from the United States.

Austin said Ukraine’s effort to defeat Russian forces “matters to the rest of the world” and that US support would continue “for the long haul”.

The new aid package includes anti-tank weapons, air-defence interceptors and an additional High Mobility Artillery Rocket System.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the US has provided more than $44bn – and allies an additional $35bn – in security support that ranges from millions of bullets to air defence systems, advanced European and US battle tanks and, finally, pledges for F-16 fighter jets.