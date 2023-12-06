The United States of America has announced visa bans following after issuing a warning to Israel over violent settler violence in the West Bank.

The imposition of visa restrictions on Israeli settlers was announced by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday. This comes after the US said that Israel has not taken the sufficient steps to address the settler attacks that have led to many Palestinians being driven off their lands.

“The State Department is implementing a new visa restriction policy targeting individuals believed to have been involved in undermining peace, security or stability in the West Bank, including through committing acts of violence or taking other actions that unduly restrict civilians’ access to essential services and basic necessities,” Blinken said.

President Joe Biden and other senior US officials have warned repeatedly that Israel must act to stop violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank, which has increased since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.