Former champion Caroline Wozniacki has been awarded a wildcard for next month’s Australian Open.

The Dane, 33, retired in 2020 but returned in August after giving birth to her two children.

Wozniacki reached the US Open fourth round in September on her Grand Slam comeback, losing to eventual winner Coco Gauff.

The Australian Open at Melbourne Park starts on 14 January.

The tournament has been extended to 15 days for the first time in an attempt to reduce the number of late-night finishes.