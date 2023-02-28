The United States government has announced plans to clamp down on child labour in the country following a surge in violations and news reports detailing the illegal employment of underage refugees and migrants in dangerous industries.

US officials said on Monday that the Department of Labor had seen a nearly 70 percent increase in child labour violations since 2018, with 835 companies found to have violated child labour laws in the last fiscal year alone.

Officials told reporters during a conference call that US President Joe Biden’s administration is probing the employment of children at companies, including Hearthside Food Solutions and suppliers to Hyundai Motor.

According to Al Jazeera, to try to curb the rise, a joint task force by the Department of Labor and the Department of Health and Human Services — responsible for unaccompanied minors arriving in the country — will seek to improve information sharing between the two agencies.