Captain Jos Buttler says a limited-overs tour of Bangladesh is “exactly the kind of challenge” England needs before October’s World Cup in India.

The first of three one-day internationals takes place in Mirpur on Wednesday.

England beat Bangladesh on their last tour in 2016 but have lost their past seven 50-over series, dating back to 2005, in similar conditions in India.

According to BBC Sport, Bangladesh have won 12 of their past 13 home ODI series since the 2015 World Cup, including beating number-one ranked India in December – with that England series in 2016 their only defeat.

This assignment will be the last limited-overs cricket England will play for almost six months, and their final overseas games before they defend their 50-over World Cup title on the subcontinent.