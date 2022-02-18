Unvaccinated Antiguans and Barbudians, who have been stuck abroad for several months, will be allowed back in the country when new travel protocols come into effect.

Antigua’s Cabinet took the decision, during their weekly meeting, after consultations with their Deputy Chief Medical Officer and Chief Health Inspector.

Unvaccinated nationals returning home will need to provide:

A PCR Test or a Rapid Antigen test, within four days of departure to Antigua.

The national, upon arrival in Antigua, will agree to spend seven to 10 days in quarantine with a tracking bracelet and will take another test prior to joining his/her family and friends.

At a post-cabinet media conference, Antigua and Barbuda’s Information Minister Melford Nicholas explained that the government took a compassionate view of the situation given the hardship these nationals are facing.