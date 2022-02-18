Over 3000 persons in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have received their COVID-19 booster shot.

According to information displayed on the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment’s COVID-19 update for Thursday February 17th, 2022, a total of 67,174 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in country. 35,127 of those are first doses; 29,043 are second doses. 3004 booster shots have been administered.

Active cases of the virus in country stand at 73.

The COVID-19 death toll remains unchanged at 104; of the deceased 5 were fully vaccinated, 1 was partially vaccinated and98 were unvaccinated.

There are 4 COVID-19 patients admitted to COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. All are unvaccinated.

3 new PCR COVID-19 cases and 8 new rapid antigen cases were also confirmed by the report.

6732 PCR COVID-19 cases have been reported here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.