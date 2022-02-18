The Government of Grenada and St George’s University have announced a number of new initiatives that will take place through its continued partnership.

Among them is the critical initiative going forward to greater align the university’s potential benefits with improved service delivery in the health care sector.

In a joint news conference with SGU, Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell says SGU plans to address this by making it mandatory for students to provide their services to the general hospital and health care centres across the country while pursuing their medical degrees at SGU.

He notes SGU has in fact been helping but has agreed they will do more now. In addition, Mitchell says SGU will increase the number of scholarships it provides to 122. One hundred will be undergraduate scholarships for citizens of Grenada and another 22 for medical studies.