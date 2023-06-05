Members of staff of various ministries and statutory bodies will take to the streets of Kingstown, for the Inter Ministerial Road Relay.

On Thursday June 8th the Road Relay will kick off the calendar of events for the 2023/2024 Inter Ministerial Sports. The 9 leg race will begin at the Victoria Park at 10:30, and end in front of the Financial Complex.

The 1st leg, featuring Ministers or Heads of Departments, will be a 200m lap inside the Victoria Park, and end at the gate near to VC3. The second leg goes from the VC3 gate to Subway (Downtown), third leg to The General Post Office, 4th leg to C.K. Greaves, 5th leg to the entrance to Little Tokyo, 6th leg to the bridge at Rose Place, 7th leg to Flow, 8th leg to Forrester’s Court (Ju-C corner) and the final leg ends at the Financial Complex.

While the teams can be made up of males and females, the 3rd and 6th legs must be run by women.

Other sports on the Inter Ministerial calendar include football, netball, dominoes, pedro and cricket.

