The United Nations children’s agency said one of its containers carrying essential supplies for the survival of newborn babies and their mothers was looted by gangs at Haiti’s main port in the capital on Saturday.

UNICEF said the container with items for maternal, neonatal, and child survival –including resuscitators and related equipment – as well as critical supplies for early childhood development and education, and water equipment, was one of seven of its containers looted in the early morning.

UNICEF Representative in Haiti Bruno Maes said the theft of the supplies occurred “at a critical moment when children need them the most”.

Armed groups breached the city’s main port a week ago, severing one of the capital’s last remaining lifelines for food and supplies as the country edges closer to collapse. Currently, over 260 humanitarian-owned containers are controlled by armed groups at the port.