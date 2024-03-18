A female minor reported to police in the US Virgin Islands that her mother assaulted her, resulting in the woman’s arrest last week.

According to a report, the minor stated that during an argument her mother utilised a taser and shocked her approximately three times in her upper torso.

The minor was taken to the Schneider Regional Medical Center for treatment. On March 15, the mother who is 37-years-old, agreed to turn herself in to the Domestic Violence Unit.

She was booked, processed, and turned over to the Bureau of Corrections pending her Advise of Rights Hearing scheduled for March 18, 2024.

This case is currently under investigation by USVI Domestic Violence Unit.