The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has launched an investigation into the suspected drowning of one of its members.

According to an official release from the RSVGPF, the incident occurred on Sunday 17th March 2024 at Brighton Beach. The deceased has been identified as Police Constable 849 Robin Spencer of Diamond, who was attached to the police force’s Narcotics Unit.

Police said that preliminary investigations revealed Spencer and one of his friends went fishing at the aforementioned beach sometime after 1:00 p.m. Reports indicated that sometime after 3:00 p.m. while fishing, Spencer was swept out to sea by a wave and succumbed to death.

The release from police goes on to state that the SVG Coast Guard immediately proceeded to the area on a Coast Guard vessel and conducted a search and rescue exercise.

Spencer’s unresponsive body was recovered from the water by members of the Coast Guard who unsuccessfully performed Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on him. The police constable was then transported to the Coast Guard Base where he was pronounced dead by a medical practitioner.