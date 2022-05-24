The world is “navigating a dark hour in our shared history” with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, US President Joe Biden told key Asian allies.

The war has now become a “global issue” underscoring the importance of defending international order, he said.

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida also echoed his comments, saying that a similar invasion should not happen in Asia.

Mr Biden is meeting the leaders of Japan, Australia and India in Tokyo in his first visit to Asia as president.

The four countries known collectively as the Quad are discussing security and economic concerns including China’s growing influence in the region – and differences over the Russian invasion.