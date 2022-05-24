Kylian Mbappe says the dream of one day playing for Real Madrid is “never over” despite opting to sign a new contract and stay at Paris St-Germain.

The France striker, 23, rejected a move to the Spanish champions at the weekend to sign a new three-year contract PSG.

However, speaking to BBC Sports on Monday, Mbappe has not ruled out a move to Real later in his career.

“You never know what can happen in the future,” he said.

“I give up to think about the future, I only think about the present and the present is I signed a new contract for three years more at Paris St-Germain.”

When asked if signing the contract meant the Real Madrid dream was over, Mbappe said: “Never over.”