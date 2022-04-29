Ukraine has launched a hunt for 10 Russian soldiers accused of war crimes in Bucha – the town outside of the capital Kyiv where civilians were tortured, raped and murdered.

The Ministry of Defence – which shared pictures of the soldiers – described them as “the despicable 10”.

Prosecutors say they are being investigated for “premeditated murder”.

They are also accused of holding innocent civilians hostage, beating them and looting homes.

Moscow has denied any crimes were committed in Bucha, which was under the control of the 64th motorised infantry brigade for more than a month at the start of the war.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin gave the brigade an honorary title – recognising what he says was “mass heroism and valour, tenacity and courage” – on its return home.