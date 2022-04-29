Illegal and undocumented immigrants on Antigua and Barbuda will now have additional time to regularise their status as the government announced a 60-day extension to amnesty program.

Cabinet approved the extension yesterday since a large number of immigrants are still trying to regularise their status ahead of the April 30 deadline.

Minister of Social Transformation, Human Resource Development and the Blue Economy, Dean Jonas said the government believes these additional 60 days will give migrants ample time to regularise their status. Jonas urged illegal migrants, many of whom came to the island from neighbouring countries and territories as children, to utilise the amnesty.