The Ukrainian government has accused Hungary of helping Russia continue its aggression against Ukraine, amid a worsening row between the neighbouring countries.

The Ministry of Foreign affairs also accused Hungary of strengthening Russia’s “sense of impunity” over alleged war crimes committed.

Oleg Nikolenko, spokesman for Ukraine’s foreign ministry, tweets that Hungary’s “reluctance to acknowledge Russia’s responsibility for atrocities” also encourages them to “commit new crimes”.

“A proposal to hold peace talks in Budapest seems cynical. If Hungary wants to help, it must stop damaging EU unity,” he says.

Prime Minister Victor Orban – who has long been an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin despite Hungary’s Nato membership – was re-elected earlier this week.

Hungary is opposed to new and many existing sanctions already placed on Russia and has refused to supply weapons to Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Orban told Putin that Hungary would be prepared to pay Russia in roubles for gas imports – a move which other European countries have ruled out.