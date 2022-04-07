CARICOM leaders Wednesday remained divided on their support for the two candidates for the position of Commonwealth Secretary-General agreeing instead to appoint a sub-committee to delve further into the matter.

A three paragraph statement issued following their deliberations indicated that the CARICOM leaders were still divided on whether to support the incumbent, Baroness Patricia Scotland, who has been nominated by Dominica or Jamaica’s nominee, Kamina Johnson-Smith, the island’s foreign affairs and foreign trade minister.

Scotland was elected to the post at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Malta in 2015 and her re-election is scheduled to take place during the June 20 to 25 Commonwealth summit in Kigali, Rwanda.

The Dominica-born Scotland is the second Secretary-General from the Caribbean and the first woman to hold the post.