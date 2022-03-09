The council of The University of the West Indies (The UWI) has rejected a recommendation from the Report of the Chancellor’s Commission on Governance chaired by Sir Dennis Byron, to adopt a new financial model that would have resulted in a 100 per cent increase in student fees.

The council, in a statement on Monday, noted that if the recommendation was accepted, it would have been a move from the present circumstance of students paying tuition fees equivalent to 20 per cent of the costs of academic programmes, to 40 per cent.

“This would pose an existential threat to the University, Caribbean society, and economy,” the statement said.

It added that “The Review Committee described this recommendation as being outside the terms of reference of the Byron Commission, and residing in the domain of governments constituted as the University Grants Committee”. The council met on Friday, March 4, 2022, for its final deliberation on the Chancellor’s Report on Governance after nearly two years of consultations. It received the report of its Review Committee, which was led by University Registrar, Dr Maurice D. Smith.