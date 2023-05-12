The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force (RTCIPF) has confirmed that a man, whose decomposing body was found five days ago, is the island’s fourth murder for the year 2023.

In a statement, the police say an autopsy performed on May 10 on the body of Edrin Siffard, revealed he died from injuries associated with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force has officially classified his killing as a murder and investigations are continuing by the Serious Crime Unit.

Police reports state that Siffard’s decomposing body was found on May 7, in an area behind Silverado Road near Mompremiere Towing Company, which is off South Dock Road, Providenciales.