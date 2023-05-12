Vincentians interested in working on the Kingstown Modernization Project are being encouraged to apply now and not wait until certain aspects of the projects have started.

Project Manager Lenski Douglas while speaking on WE FM’s Issue At Hand program on Sunday gave this encouragement, noting that there are several openings currently available in various sectors of the project.

“So jobs gonna come up but what Vincentians need to understand—don’t wait until you see somebody bending steel on the job site to go and ask for a steel bending work. Right now Aecon is looking for drivers, Aecon is looking for lab techs, Aecon is looking persons to help in the lab. We have our own lab you know, we have our own lab, the project has its own lab for quality, they have their own hyperbaric chamber for the safety of the divers—so drivers, lab tech, lab helpers, heavy duty mechanics, crane operators, Aecon is looking for these immediately,” he said.

The project involves a major expansion of the SVG’s main port facilities including the construction of a new cargo port and upgrading of surrounding roadways. The improved amenities will facilitate better access to goods and services and greater economic opportunities.