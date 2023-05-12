Members of the Defense Force from Trinidad will assist Tobago in the fight against crime.

This was announced by Chief Secretary Farley Augustine at a joint press conference on Wednesday.

Throwing his support behind the initiative Farley outlined that the THA is providing accommodation for about 30 officers to augment the strength on the island.

“There is also a need for access to vehicles so they can carry out their task. The THA again is making that provision. In fact, the request is for four vehicles specific to these operations,” Farley added.

Tobago has recorded six murders thus far for 2023. The latest victim is Hakeem Thomas of Mt. Pleasant Tobago who was gunned down in a drive-by shooting incident on Tuesday.