The medical community in St. Lucia has bolstered its covid-19 measures in response to a recent upsurge in the island’s covid-19 cases.

According to Loop News, internal memos circulating on social media reveal that both clinical and non-clinical staff at Tapion and Owen King EU Hospitals are now required to wear face masks in all wards. Furthermore, employees exhibiting flu-like symptoms are mandated to report to the Emergency Room for swabbing, with the medical facility covering the associated costs.

Individuals who test positive for covid-19 will be granted sick leave, ensuring they can focus on recovery without financial strain.

Those testing negative are obliged to continue wearing face masks as an added precautionary measure.

This heightened vigilance on the island comes on the heels of a recent announcement by St. Lucia’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Sharon Belmar-George.