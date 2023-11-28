Trinidad and Tobago’s Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Kazim Hosein is urging livestock farmers to stay informed and embrace new technologies and best practices in the industry to better protect their livelihoods.

In a statement, T&T’s Agriculture Ministry said Hosein was addressing the opening ceremony of the Livestock Exhibition hosted by T&T’s Livestock and Livestock Products Board at the Ministry’s Chaguanas Headquarters on November 25, 2023.

“In this fast-paced world, we must stay informed, and adaptable and embrace new technologies and best practices.” T&T’s Agriculture Minister said.

Describing the exhibition as truly a momentous occasion, the Minister said the event showcases the Ministry’s commitment to the development and growth of the livestock industry in Trinidad and Tobago.