Trinidad and Tobago’s Ministry of Education (MoE) is pressing ahead with its plans to modernise teaching and learning with the development of an e-book platform.

Over the next five years, 13 digital projects have been identified under T&T’s MoE’s Digital Transformation Programme 2022-2027.

The programme, which builds on the MoE’s ICT in Education Policy of 2018, has received Cabinet approval.

The projects, which are at varying stages of implementation, include:

School Learning Management System (SLMS), E-book Platform, Literacy and Numeracy Adaptive Learning Platform, Student Management System, Open Educational Resources (OERs), National Online Open and Innovative School, Student Digital Literacy, Human Resource Support (IHRIS/Document Management), School Issue Management System – SIMS, E-testing, Quick Response Identification Cards for Students, Device Provision for Staff, Teachers and Students, and a Scholarship & Bursaries Management Platform.