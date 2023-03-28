Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves wants teachers who did not take COVID-19 vaccine, to indicate if they are still interested in returning to their jobs.

Speaking at the ULP rally on Sunday, the prime minister noted that only a small group of teachers did not take the vaccine and as the government appeals the vaccine case judgment and asks for a stay of execution while the appeal progresses, teachers who are interested in returning should indicate this.

“And as we ask for a stay of execution of that judgement while the appeal progresses, I want all of them to indicate that they are interested in coming back. A number of them, they are, some are not. We want them to come back. We will make the arrangements and you will not lose any of your benefits. We said that since July last year,” Gonsalves said.

The Prime Minister urged the teachers to not be swayed or misled by anyone when it comes to this matter.

“Don’t be stubborn, don’t allow anybody to mislead you. You can come back while the appeal still goes on and if in fact we get the stay in the execution of the judgement,” he said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves noted that over fifty teachers had already chosen to return to work.

The government is appealing the vaccine trial judgment after the High Court ruled in favour of claimants who legally challenged the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines.