Charlie Woods, the 15-year-old son of golf legend Tiger, will start his attempt to qualify for a first PGA Tour event on Thursday.

Woods junior will compete in one of four pre-qualifiers as he aims to reach the Cognizant Classic.

The top 25 players and ties advance to Monday’s final qualifier, with four then earning places in the main field.

Rory McIlroy will be among the stars playing for a prize fund of £7.1m at PGA National in Florida.

If Charlie Woods is going to join the Northern Irishman, he will have to come through the 18-hole pre-qualifier at Lost Lake Golf Club, where he has been grouped with Ireland’s Ruaidhri McGee and American Olin Browne Jr.