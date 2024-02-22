The Vincentian flag will be in the spotlight again as Soca star Skinny Fabulous, is carded to perform during the halftime show on Caribbean night at the Toronto Raptors games versus the Brooklyn Nets at Scotiabank Arena.

Skinny Fabulous will perform on February 22 at 8:30 pm.

In a post shared with his Instagram, followers, he urged the Caribbean community to tune in for the performance. He said:

“Catch me in Toronto for the Halftime show. This Thursday at the Scotiabank Arena – RAPTORS VS NETS . Caribbean peeps link up.”

This is the second time a Vincentian artiste will perform at Caribbean Heritage Night.

In 2023, for the inaugural event, St Vincent’s Cultural Ambassador, Kevin Lyttle, lit up the court with his monster hit ‘Turn Me On’. T&T Soca sensation Patrice Roberts also performed her massive hits on that night to showcase Caribbean culture.