Three people have been killed and several wounded after two gunmen opened fire at a bus stop on the outskirts of Jerusalem, Israeli police said. The attackers were also killed.

Police said 16 people were injured in Thursday morning’s shooting. Emergency services evacuated eight of the more seriously wounded victims to nearby hospitals, the Israeli ambulance service said.

Police in West Jerusalem said the gunmen “arrived at the scene in a vehicle armed with firearms”, including an M16 and a pistol, and opened fire towards a crowd of civilians at the bus station.

The attackers were “subsequently neutralised by security forces and a nearby civilian”, police said. Ammunition and weapons were found inside their car, they added.

Israeli media reported that the two attackers were brothers from occupied East Jerusalem, Murad Nimr, 38, and Ibrahim Nimr, 30.

Hamas has claimed the gunmen who carried out the shooting were its members, as per a Telegram channel affiliated with the group.

In a statement, Hamas said that “the operation came as a natural response to unprecedented crimes conducted by the occupation,” citing Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and the treatment of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.