The beating of a 14-year-old Clarendon girl has resulted in three women and four minors being banned from social media, including the messaging service Whatsapp on Thursday in a Jamaican court.

The accused were also placed on a gag order, preventing them from discussing the matter in public by senior judge Dahlia Findlay, as she offered them bail.

Additionally, they have been ordered to submit any travel documents and avoid any form of contact with the victim and the witnesses.

The adults, 52-year-old Pauline Hughes-Smith, 36-year-old Fayann Millwood, and 22-year-old Amanda Anderson were granted bail in the sum of $1.2 million each, while the minors, ages 15, 16, and 17, were offered bail in the sum of $600,000JD.

All the adults were instructed to report twice weekly to the nearest police station between the hours of 7:00 am and 7:00 pm, while the minors are to report once weekly.

The teenagers were also given a curfew, beginning 8:00 pm until 6:00 am daily.

They are all scheduled to return to court on March 26, and have been charged with wounding with intent, assault occasioning bodily harm, and malicious destruction of property.