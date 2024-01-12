The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) announced that ongoing repairs at its Hampton facility in St. Phillip will continue into next week, instead of concluding on January 12th.

The repairs are being balanced with replenishing the distribution network to minimize water outages and maintain supply to valued customers. Crews are replacing old support beams for two pumps at the facility, which is expected to take approximately six hours to complete.

As a result, according to the BWA, pumping capacity will be reduced to 50% during this period. The repair exercise will be repeated next week, as the other two pumps require the same replacement work.

The BWA reminded residents in the connected catchment area to store an adequate amount of water for their households to help during this period.

They also disclosed that the Water Tanker team will continue to assist customers as a temporary measure.